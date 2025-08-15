Arabic Price (ABIC)
Arabic (ABIC) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ABIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ABIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ABIC price information.
During today, the price change of Arabic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arabic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arabic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arabic to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+22.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+31.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Arabic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
-0.67%
+6.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Arabic Cash is the world's first independent decentralized financial instrument based on loans and deposits backed by Arab capital. It aims to attract new investments in the development of the digital economy of the Arab world. Recently, excessive bureaucracy and complex financial monitoring of the Eastern region, like a giant dam, have blocked investment flows from all over the world. Arabic Cash is now ready to make a difference. Now any inhabitant of the planet can invest in the rapidly developing countries of the Eastern region. All investments accumulate in the decentralized Binance Smart Chain - the most reliable and profitable e-commerce platform to date. With Arabic Cash technology, the world will have revolutionary tools for doing business. The official ABIC token allows you to make money transfers in large volumes, which is now necessary for business in the Arab countries. The ArabicSwap Decentralized Exchange allows you to preserve assets and generate passive income that no other bank can match. And the CryptoBank phenomenon will solve the global issues of lending to large financial sectors without the participation of intermediaries. All of this will eventually turn into a large-scale financial ecosystem that can become a real phenomenon in a rapidly changing world.
