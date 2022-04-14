Arabic (ABIC) Tokenomics
Arabic Cash is the world's first independent decentralized financial instrument based on loans and deposits backed by Arab capital. It aims to attract new investments in the development of the digital economy of the Arab world. Recently, excessive bureaucracy and complex financial monitoring of the Eastern region, like a giant dam, have blocked investment flows from all over the world. Arabic Cash is now ready to make a difference. Now any inhabitant of the planet can invest in the rapidly developing countries of the Eastern region. All investments accumulate in the decentralized Binance Smart Chain - the most reliable and profitable e-commerce platform to date.
With Arabic Cash technology, the world will have revolutionary tools for doing business. The official ABIC token allows you to make money transfers in large volumes, which is now necessary for business in the Arab countries. The ArabicSwap Decentralized Exchange allows you to preserve assets and generate passive income that no other bank can match. And the CryptoBank phenomenon will solve the global issues of lending to large financial sectors without the participation of intermediaries.
All of this will eventually turn into a large-scale financial ecosystem that can become a real phenomenon in a rapidly changing world.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Arabic (ABIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Arabic (ABIC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ABIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ABIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ABIC Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.