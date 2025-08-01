What is Araracoin (ARARA)

Araracoin (ARARA) is a BEP20 token designed to support wildlife conservation through blockchain technology. The project allocates 20% of its total supply and implements a transaction fee mechanism to fund environmental initiatives, creating a self-sustaining funding model for biodiversity preservation. Beyond direct funding, Araracoin incorporates decentralized governance, allowing ARARA holders to vote on conservation fund allocations, ensuring community-driven decision-making. The project also leverages memecoin appeal, using the macaw as a symbol to attract a broad audience while promoting environmental awareness. Built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), ARARA facilitates fast and low-cost transactions, while ensuring transparency and security through blockchain technology. The smart contract has been audited by CyberScope, reinforcing trust in its infrastructure.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Araracoin (ARARA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Araracoin (ARARA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Araracoin (ARARA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARARA token's extensive tokenomics now!