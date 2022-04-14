ArbiPad (ARBI) Tokenomics
ArbiPad (ARBI) Information
What Is ArbiPad (ARBI)?
ArbiPad — Next generation Arbitrum-zkSync based launchpad by Good Games Guild. ArbiPad is constructed as a bridge between the best crypto project and the global community, especially investors and community in the crypto sphere with transparency and a fair distribution system.
ARBI is the native utility token that is used for:
- To secure the IDO Allocation on ArbiPad, users have to stake their $ARBI.
- Participating in ArbiPad Special Event — Free mint and Access to exclusive group. Unlock more benefits by holding $ARBI!
- Incentive Rewards Program for Community
How Many ARBI Tokens Are There in Circulation?
There will 1,080,000,000 ARBI on the circulation of 10,000,000,000 ARBI of the total supply.
Who Are the Founders of ARBIPAD?
ArbiPad is built by Good Games Guild.
Good Games Guild is a top guild project in the WEB3 space. As a top project, GGG has so many investors who were carefully selected based on their experience, knowledge, and understanding of the industry. Each of GGG's investors has a range of experience, including infrastructure, gaming, NFTs, DeFi, and some of the most respected global venture firms, such as Animoca, Chromia, OKEx NGC Ventures, Basics Capital, and many more.
Where Can I Buy ARBIPAD (ARBI)?
ARBI will be available on MEXC and Gate.io for upcoming token listing. And also ARBI will list on DEX, such as: Uniswap
ArbiPad (ARBI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ArbiPad (ARBI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ArbiPad (ARBI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ArbiPad (ARBI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ARBI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ARBI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ARBI's tokenomics, explore ARBI token's live price!
ARBI Price Prediction
Want to know where ARBI might be heading? Our ARBI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.