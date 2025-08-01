Arbus Price (ARBUS)
Arbus (ARBUS) is currently trading at 0.00168431 USD with a market cap of $ 905.79K USD. ARBUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ARBUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARBUS price information.
During today, the price change of Arbus to USD was $ -0.00011671655225923.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arbus to USD was $ -0.0007408509.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arbus to USD was $ -0.0015468152.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arbus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00011671655225923
|-6.48%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007408509
|-43.98%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015468152
|-91.83%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Arbus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
-6.48%
+2.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Arbus is an AI-driven market intelligence layer built for InfoFi and the agentic economy. It powers native products like Arbus Terminal, Arbus Agent, Data Marketplace, and the Data Collection Network, while also equipping developers of external AI/DeFAI agents, swarms, and dApps through a structured, real-time data infrastructure. By translating dynamic market signals into actionable insights, Arbus supports informed decision-making across both human and autonomous systems.
