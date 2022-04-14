Arbus (ARBUS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Arbus (ARBUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Arbus (ARBUS) Information Arbus is an AI-driven market intelligence layer built for InfoFi and the agentic economy. It powers native products like Arbus Terminal, Arbus Agent, Data Marketplace, and the Data Collection Network, while also equipping developers of external AI/DeFAI agents, swarms, and dApps through a structured, real-time data infrastructure. By translating dynamic market signals into actionable insights, Arbus supports informed decision-making across both human and autonomous systems. Official Website: https://arbus.ai/

Arbus (ARBUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Arbus (ARBUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 725.69K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 537.49M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.35M All-Time High: $ 0.02271455 All-Time Low: $ 0.00121547 Current Price: $ 0.00135015

Arbus (ARBUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Arbus (ARBUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARBUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARBUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

