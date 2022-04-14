Arcadia (AAA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Arcadia (AAA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Arcadia (AAA) Information Arcadia is a next-generation DeFi asset management protocol. Through user-owned accounts, it provides: One-click zaps to enter, exit or switch between concentrated liquidity pools on any DEX.

Automation of asset and risk management without giving up on self custody, such as auto-rebalancing and auto-compounding.

One-click sophisticated yield generating strategies.

Built-in margin for liquidity pairs of established assets.

An interface for third parties and AI agents to manage assets within onchain enforceable boundaries. Official Website: https://arcadia.finance Buy AAA Now!

Arcadia (AAA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 4.29M Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 14.11M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 30.42M All-Time High: $ 1.045 All-Time Low: $ 0.03513348 Current Price: $ 0.304144

Arcadia (AAA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Arcadia (AAA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AAA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AAA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AAA's tokenomics, explore AAA token's live price!

AAA Price Prediction Our AAA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

