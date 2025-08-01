Arcas Price (ARCAS)
Arcas (ARCAS) is currently trading at 0.03351749 USD with a market cap of $ 2.37M USD. ARCAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Arcas to USD was $ -0.00175333727840414.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arcas to USD was $ +0.0149813259.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arcas to USD was $ +0.0129293617.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arcas to USD was $ +0.0128945068851721.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00175333727840414
|-4.97%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0149813259
|+44.70%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0129293617
|+38.57%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0128945068851721
|+62.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Arcas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.06%
-4.97%
+3.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ARCAS GAMES: Games Empowered by Players Arcas Games is a gaming studio that is backed by YZi Labs, and incubated by Soneium. We are developing unique, original and fun IP to create magical experiences. Alongside our games we develop groundbreaking tools focused on bringing value to users. In the end gaming is fun first, and that's how we build. At ARCAS GAMES we believe that great games come from the heart. We think outside the box driven by our desire to create experiences that resonate with players on a personal level.
Understanding the tokenomics of Arcas (ARCAS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARCAS token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 ARCAS to VND
₫882.01274935
|1 ARCAS to AUD
A$0.0519521095
|1 ARCAS to GBP
￡0.0251381175
|1 ARCAS to EUR
€0.0291602163
|1 ARCAS to USD
$0.03351749
|1 ARCAS to MYR
RM0.1431196823
|1 ARCAS to TRY
₺1.3628211434
|1 ARCAS to JPY
¥5.0276235
|1 ARCAS to ARS
ARS$45.9772817326
|1 ARCAS to RUB
₽2.718268439
|1 ARCAS to INR
₹2.9274175766
|1 ARCAS to IDR
Rp549.4669612656
|1 ARCAS to KRW
₩46.9432557944
|1 ARCAS to PHP
₱1.9510530929
|1 ARCAS to EGP
￡E.1.6276093144
|1 ARCAS to BRL
R$0.1873627691
|1 ARCAS to CAD
C$0.0462541362
|1 ARCAS to BDT
৳4.0951669282
|1 ARCAS to NGN
₦51.3283490111
|1 ARCAS to UAH
₴1.3973441581
|1 ARCAS to VES
Bs4.12265127
|1 ARCAS to CLP
$32.61251777
|1 ARCAS to PKR
Rs9.5028787648
|1 ARCAS to KZT
₸18.2258055373
|1 ARCAS to THB
฿1.0990384971
|1 ARCAS to TWD
NT$1.0038488255
|1 ARCAS to AED
د.إ0.1230091883
|1 ARCAS to CHF
Fr0.0271491669
|1 ARCAS to HKD
HK$0.2627771216
|1 ARCAS to MAD
.د.م0.3056795088
|1 ARCAS to MXN
$0.6324750363
|1 ARCAS to PLN
zł0.1253554126
|1 ARCAS to RON
лв0.1488176556
|1 ARCAS to SEK
kr0.3278010522
|1 ARCAS to BGN
лв0.0573149079
|1 ARCAS to HUF
Ft11.7274345761
|1 ARCAS to CZK
Kč0.7202908601
|1 ARCAS to KWD
د.ك0.01025635194
|1 ARCAS to ILS
₪0.1136242911