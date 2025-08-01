What is Arcas (ARCAS)

ARCAS GAMES: Games Empowered by Players Arcas Games is a gaming studio that is backed by YZi Labs, and incubated by Soneium. We are developing unique, original and fun IP to create magical experiences. Alongside our games we develop groundbreaking tools focused on bringing value to users. In the end gaming is fun first, and that's how we build. At ARCAS GAMES we believe that great games come from the heart. We think outside the box driven by our desire to create experiences that resonate with players on a personal level.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Arcas (ARCAS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Arcas (ARCAS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Arcas (ARCAS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARCAS token's extensive tokenomics now!