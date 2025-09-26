The live ArchAI price today is 0.00361767 USD. Track real-time ARCHAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ARCHAI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ArchAI price today is 0.00361767 USD. Track real-time ARCHAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ARCHAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 ARCHAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00361779
$0.00361779
-6.70%1D
ArchAI (ARCHAI) Live Price Chart
ArchAI (ARCHAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00361023
$ 0.00361023
24H Low
$ 0.00388374
$ 0.00388374
24H High

$ 0.00361023
$ 0.00361023

$ 0.00388374
$ 0.00388374

$ 0.00836712
$ 0.00836712

$ 0.00271399
$ 0.00271399

-0.04%

-6.80%

-6.03%

-6.03%

ArchAI (ARCHAI) real-time price is $0.00361767. Over the past 24 hours, ARCHAI traded between a low of $ 0.00361023 and a high of $ 0.00388374, showing active market volatility. ARCHAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00836712, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00271399.

In terms of short-term performance, ARCHAI has changed by -0.04% over the past hour, -6.80% over 24 hours, and -6.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ArchAI (ARCHAI) Market Information

$ 1.52M
$ 1.52M

--
--

$ 2.98M
$ 2.98M

418.84M
418.84M

822,688,389.0
822,688,389.0

The current Market Cap of ArchAI is $ 1.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ARCHAI is 418.84M, with a total supply of 822688389.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.98M.

ArchAI (ARCHAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ArchAI to USD was $ -0.000264200079254735.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ArchAI to USD was $ +0.0008184790.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ArchAI to USD was $ -0.0002229150.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ArchAI to USD was $ +0.00004396064688551.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000264200079254735-6.80%
30 Days$ +0.0008184790+22.62%
60 Days$ -0.0002229150-6.16%
90 Days$ +0.00004396064688551+1.23%

What is ArchAI (ARCHAI)

ArchAI (ARCHAI) Resource

Official Website

ArchAI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ArchAI (ARCHAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ArchAI (ARCHAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ArchAI.

Check the ArchAI price prediction now!

ARCHAI to Local Currencies

ArchAI (ARCHAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ArchAI (ARCHAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARCHAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ArchAI (ARCHAI)

How much is ArchAI (ARCHAI) worth today?
The live ARCHAI price in USD is 0.00361767 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ARCHAI to USD price?
The current price of ARCHAI to USD is $ 0.00361767. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ArchAI?
The market cap for ARCHAI is $ 1.52M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ARCHAI?
The circulating supply of ARCHAI is 418.84M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ARCHAI?
ARCHAI achieved an ATH price of 0.00836712 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ARCHAI?
ARCHAI saw an ATL price of 0.00271399 USD.
What is the trading volume of ARCHAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ARCHAI is -- USD.
Will ARCHAI go higher this year?
ARCHAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ARCHAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
ArchAI (ARCHAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-25 22:29:00Economic Data
U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending September 20 totaled 218,000, versus expectations of 235,000
09-25 14:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Continues Downtrend, Ethereum Nearly Breaks $4000 Support Level
09-25 13:32:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows of $79.40 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $241 million
09-23 14:29:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 43, "Fear" Sentiment Reaches Highest Level in Nearly a Month
09-23 04:32:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market momentum fails to continue, "TOTAL3" drops 6.41% in the past 4 days, market cooling down again
09-22 16:24:00Industry Updates
In the past 1 hour, the market-wide liquidations reached $1.037 billion, with long positions accounting for $1.017 billion

Disclaimer

