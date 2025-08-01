What is Archi Token (ARCHI)

Archi token is a token used to measure or count the number of shares of Archi finance. Just like a company in real world, holding Archi token becomes a share holder of Archi finance. The total amount of Archi token is fixed and it cannot be minted anywhere within the platform. Use case of $archi token -By locking $archi into $vlarchi tokens, users receive: 1. Share of protocol fees 2. Governance rights on Archi DAO -By providing archi-eth liquidity pair,users receive 1. share fees from Liquidity provider incentive pool 2. share trading fees in uni-v3

Archi Token (ARCHI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Archi Token (ARCHI) Tokenomics

