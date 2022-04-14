Ardana (DANA) Tokenomics

Ardana (DANA) Information

Ardana is a decentralized stablecoin hub which will bring the necessary DeFi primitives needed to bootstrap & maintain any economy to Cardano. Ardana offers an on-chain asset-backed stablecoin and a decentralized stable-asset DEX.

The Ardana token (DANA) is the utility and governance token of the Ardana ecosystem which provides stakers with access to a share of the fees from Ardana and allows those who hold it to vote on changes to the project’s parameters.

Ardana is an on-chain asset-backed stablecoin protocol and decentralized exchange stable asset liquidity pool built on Cardano. The stablecoin is overcollateralized with on-chain Cardano native assets, facilitating borrowing. The decentralized exchange allows for highly capital-efficient trading between stablecoins and identical assets with low risk income for liquidity providers from fees.

Users will be able to mint stablecoins of different currencies and swap between them on Danaswap, facilitating a rapid low cost international foreign exchange system accessible to all.

Official Website:
https://ardana.org/

Ardana (DANA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ardana (DANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 7.70K
Total Supply:
$ 125.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 46.91M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 20.52K
All-Time High:
$ 11.27
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00016415
Ardana (DANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Ardana (DANA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DANA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DANA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.