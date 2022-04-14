Ares Protocol (ARES) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ares Protocol (ARES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ares Protocol (ARES) Information Ares is an on-chain-verified oracle protocol that provides secure and reliable data services for the Polkadot DeFi ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.aresprotocol.io/ Buy ARES Now!

Ares Protocol (ARES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ares Protocol (ARES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 108.73K $ 108.73K $ 108.73K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 295.15M $ 295.15M $ 295.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 368.39K $ 368.39K $ 368.39K All-Time High: $ 0.2971 $ 0.2971 $ 0.2971 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00036839 $ 0.00036839 $ 0.00036839 Learn more about Ares Protocol (ARES) price

Ares Protocol (ARES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ares Protocol (ARES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARES tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARES tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARES's tokenomics, explore ARES token's live price!

