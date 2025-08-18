What is Argocoin (AGC)

Devolved AI is a decentralized AI platform integrating blockchain to create a transparent, community-driven ecosystem. At its core is Athena AI, an open, people-powered LLM that ensures trust through on-chain data storage. The platform operates on its own Layer-1 blockchain, enabling collaboration where users contribute AI training data and are rewarded with $AGC tokens via the Proof of Value (PoV) Protocol. $AGC is the native utility token that incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and supports ecosystem growth. Devolved AI aims to democratize AI, breaking corporate control and ensuring fair access to its benefits.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Argocoin (AGC) Resource Official Website

Argocoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Argocoin (AGC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Argocoin (AGC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Argocoin.

Check the Argocoin price prediction now!

AGC to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Argocoin (AGC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Argocoin (AGC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AGC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Argocoin (AGC) How much is Argocoin (AGC) worth today? The live AGC price in USD is 0.01410607 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current AGC to USD price? $ 0.01410607 . Check out The current price of AGC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Argocoin? The market cap for AGC is $ 1.41M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of AGC? The circulating supply of AGC is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AGC? AGC achieved an ATH price of 0.129729 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AGC? AGC saw an ATL price of 0.00840547 USD . What is the trading volume of AGC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AGC is -- USD . Will AGC go higher this year? AGC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AGC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Argocoin (AGC) Important Industry Updates