Argocoin Logo

Argocoin Price (AGC)

Unlisted

1 AGC to USD Live Price:

$0.01410607
+67.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Argocoin (AGC) Live Price Chart
Argocoin (AGC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00840547
24H Low
$ 0.01410607
24H High

$ 0.00840547
$ 0.01410607
$ 0.129729
$ 0.00840547
--

+67.82%

+6.07%

+6.07%

Argocoin (AGC) real-time price is $0.01410607. Over the past 24 hours, AGC traded between a low of $ 0.00840547 and a high of $ 0.01410607, showing active market volatility. AGC's all-time high price is $ 0.129729, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00840547.

In terms of short-term performance, AGC has changed by -- over the past hour, +67.82% over 24 hours, and +6.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Argocoin (AGC) Market Information

$ 1.41M
--
$ 1.41M
100.00M
100,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Argocoin is $ 1.41M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AGC is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.41M.

Argocoin (AGC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Argocoin to USD was $ +0.00570061.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Argocoin to USD was $ -0.0089547278.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Argocoin to USD was $ -0.0095532456.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Argocoin to USD was $ -0.05480856691684938.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00570061+67.82%
30 Days$ -0.0089547278-63.48%
60 Days$ -0.0095532456-67.72%
90 Days$ -0.05480856691684938-79.53%

What is Argocoin (AGC)

Devolved AI is a decentralized AI platform integrating blockchain to create a transparent, community-driven ecosystem. At its core is Athena AI, an open, people-powered LLM that ensures trust through on-chain data storage. The platform operates on its own Layer-1 blockchain, enabling collaboration where users contribute AI training data and are rewarded with $AGC tokens via the Proof of Value (PoV) Protocol. $AGC is the native utility token that incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and supports ecosystem growth. Devolved AI aims to democratize AI, breaking corporate control and ensuring fair access to its benefits.

Argocoin (AGC) Resource

Official Website

Argocoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Argocoin (AGC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Argocoin (AGC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Argocoin.

Check the Argocoin price prediction now!

AGC to Local Currencies

Argocoin (AGC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Argocoin (AGC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AGC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Argocoin (AGC)

How much is Argocoin (AGC) worth today?
The live AGC price in USD is 0.01410607 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AGC to USD price?
The current price of AGC to USD is $ 0.01410607. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Argocoin?
The market cap for AGC is $ 1.41M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AGC?
The circulating supply of AGC is 100.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AGC?
AGC achieved an ATH price of 0.129729 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AGC?
AGC saw an ATL price of 0.00840547 USD.
What is the trading volume of AGC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AGC is -- USD.
Will AGC go higher this year?
AGC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AGC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.