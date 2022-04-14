aRIA Currency (RIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into aRIA Currency (RIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

aRIA Currency (RIA) Information Next Generation Real World Asset (RWA) Token – a Super Fast, peer 2 peer Electronic Cash System with a very low transaction fee. built on the Solana Blockchain which is known for the highest security and fastest block time. Be your own bank with full control of your digital assets. Or just hold for passive income. We will soon set up a staking and rewards website and app. This will allow for you to pay for things in the real world and stake your tokens for rewards. Official Website: https://nextgen.ariacurrency.com/ Buy RIA Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.39K
Total Supply: $ 9.99B
Circulating Supply: $ 9.99B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.39K
All-Time High: $ 1.011
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

aRIA Currency (RIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of aRIA Currency (RIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RIA's tokenomics, explore RIA token's live price!

