Aria Premier Launch Logo

Aria Premier Launch Price (APL)

Aria Premier Launch (APL) Live Price Chart

-0.10%1D
USD

Price of Aria Premier Launch (APL) Today

Aria Premier Launch (APL) is currently trading at 0.932734 USD with a market cap of $ 9.98M USD. APL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aria Premier Launch Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-0.13%
Aria Premier Launch 24-hour price change
10.70M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the APL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate APL price information.

Aria Premier Launch (APL) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Aria Premier Launch to USD was $ -0.0012483036622303.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aria Premier Launch to USD was $ +0.1353465123.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aria Premier Launch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aria Premier Launch to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0012483036622303-0.13%
30 Days$ +0.1353465123+14.51%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Aria Premier Launch (APL) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Aria Premier Launch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.01%

-0.13%

+0.50%

Aria Premier Launch (APL) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Aria Premier Launch (APL)

$APL is Aria’s first IPRWA token representing the portfolio of IP and music rights brought onchain, also known as the Aria Premiere Launch portfolio. The $APL, or Aria Premiere Launch, portfolio includes partial copyright ownership to songs by artists such as: Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, BLACKPINK, and Selena Gomez. Revenue is generated through royalties associated with the songs and recordings which come by way of streaming, synchronization, and public performance revenues. These royalties will be distributed to token holders and are projected to earn between 5-8 % annualized.

Aria Premier Launch (APL) Resource

Official Website

Aria Premier Launch (APL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aria Premier Launch (APL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aria Premier Launch (APL)

APL to Local Currencies

1 APL to VND
24,544.89521
1 APL to AUD
A$1.4457377
1 APL to GBP
0.6995505
1 APL to EUR
0.81147858
1 APL to USD
$0.932734
1 APL to MYR
RM3.98277418
1 APL to TRY
37.92496444
1 APL to JPY
¥139.9101
1 APL to ARS
ARS$1,279.46853716
1 APL to RUB
75.6447274
1 APL to INR
81.46498756
1 APL to IDR
Rp15,290.71886496
1 APL to KRW
1,306.34993104
1 APL to PHP
54.29444614
1 APL to EGP
￡E.45.29356304
1 APL to BRL
R$5.21398306
1 APL to CAD
C$1.28717292
1 APL to BDT
113.96144012
1 APL to NGN
1,428.37952026
1 APL to UAH
38.88568046
1 APL to VES
Bs114.726282
1 APL to CLP
$907.550182
1 APL to PKR
Rs264.44874368
1 APL to KZT
507.19276718
1 APL to THB
฿30.58434786
1 APL to TWD
NT$27.92605596
1 APL to AED
د.إ3.42313378
1 APL to CHF
Fr0.75551454
1 APL to HKD
HK$7.3219619
1 APL to MAD
.د.م8.50653408
1 APL to MXN
$17.60069058
1 APL to PLN
3.48842516
1 APL to RON
лв4.14133896
1 APL to SEK
kr9.12213852
1 APL to BGN
лв1.59497514
1 APL to HUF
Ft326.35429926
1 APL to CZK
20.04445366
1 APL to KWD
د.ك0.285416604
1 APL to ILS
3.16196826