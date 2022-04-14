Aria Premier Launch (APL) Information

$APL is Aria’s first IPRWA token representing the portfolio of IP and music rights brought onchain, also known as the Aria Premiere Launch portfolio.

The $APL, or Aria Premiere Launch, portfolio includes partial copyright ownership to songs by artists such as: Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, BLACKPINK, and Selena Gomez. Revenue is generated through royalties associated with the songs and recordings which come by way of streaming, synchronization, and public performance revenues. These royalties will be distributed to token holders and are projected to earn between 5-8 % annualized.