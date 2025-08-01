What is Ariacoin (ARIA)

AriaLand, is an innovative Telegram-based mini application designed to gamify token earning and enhance user engagement in the Web3 ecosystem. AriaLand incorporates a unique leveling system where users start as a Base Camp member and advance to Military Unit and Commando levels by completing tasks. As users progress, they unlock exclusive benefits, including enhanced withdrawal rights and special in-game features. The application is part of a larger ecosystem, focused on earning and spending tokens, while encouraging strategic use through rewards and benefits. The project aims to foster community engagement and build a dedicated user base through gamified interactions, rewards, and airdrops. It offers opportunities for players to collect, use, and exchange tokens within the platform, providing a sustainable, rewarding experience within the Web3 space.

Ariacoin (ARIA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Ariacoin (ARIA) Tokenomics

