AriaLand, is an innovative Telegram-based mini application designed to gamify token earning and enhance user engagement in the Web3 ecosystem. AriaLand incorporates a unique leveling system where users start as a Base Camp member and advance to Military Unit and Commando levels by completing tasks. As users progress, they unlock exclusive benefits, including enhanced withdrawal rights and special in-game features. The application is part of a larger ecosystem, focused on earning and spending tokens, while encouraging strategic use through rewards and benefits. The project aims to foster community engagement and build a dedicated user base through gamified interactions, rewards, and airdrops. It offers opportunities for players to collect, use, and exchange tokens within the platform, providing a sustainable, rewarding experience within the Web3 space. Official Website: https://www.ariacoin.io/ Whitepaper: https://arialand-whitepaper.gitbook.io/ariacoin-whitepaper

Ariacoin (ARIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ariacoin (ARIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.52K $ 1.52K $ 1.52K Total Supply: $ 99.99B $ 99.99B $ 99.99B Circulating Supply: $ 27.44B $ 27.44B $ 27.44B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.56K $ 5.56K $ 5.56K All-Time High: $ 0.00013267 $ 0.00013267 $ 0.00013267 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Ariacoin (ARIA) price

Ariacoin (ARIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ariacoin (ARIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARIA's tokenomics, explore ARIA token's live price!

