What is Ariva (ARV)

ARV has been produced for active use in global and local tourism and travel networks in the near future. Project is a worldwide B2C travel & tourism network where members can meet with global and local tourism service providers in the light of previous travelers' experiences and shares, make bookings with Cryptocurrency and earn crypto money from both their reservations and valuable content sharing. Ariva was produced to eliminate the expensive costs of international high-volume money transfers and the Swift transaction complexity in tourism and travel transactions, which are among one of the highest volume industries in the world economy. One of its main aims is eliminate the complexity and difficulty arising from the use of local currency in the destination country. ARV is the tourism cryptocurrency of the near future that can be spent safely in every country of the world from its crypto money wallet, eliminating the need to carry cash or debit cards.

