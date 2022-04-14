Arix (ARIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Arix (ARIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Arix (ARIX) Information ARIX token is a revenue-generating coin that allows parties to transact business and receive revenues on the platform. Arix dex it’s internet DEX .The revenues will automatically be transmitted into ARIX token holders" accounts once the trade is concluded. In this regard,ARIX anticipates generating interest whenever a successful transaction takes place on the platform. Official Website: https://arix.exchange/ Whitepaper: https://site.arix.exchange/WhitePaper.pdf Buy ARIX Now!

Market Cap: $ 6.39K
Total Supply: $ 102.50M
Circulating Supply: $ 9.92M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 66.04K
All-Time High: $ 56.09
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00063311

Arix (ARIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Arix (ARIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARIX's tokenomics, explore ARIX token's live price!

