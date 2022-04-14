Arker (ARKER) Tokenomics
Arker is a game which will place you in the role of controlling a hero with his pet in order to regain control of the kingdom of Ohm. But for this you will not fight alone! You will have the opportunity to be part of a clan to achieve your goal but it will not be easy! the enemy will always try to defeat you and your clan. Skills, runes, equipment, characters, pets and incredible PVP / PVE content will make your stay in Ohm unforgettable. Arker is inspired by the mythical games of Korea fast-play and will not only be a fun game but it will allow you to share moments with other friends and obtain great rewards.
Understanding the tokenomics of Arker (ARKER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ARKER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ARKER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
