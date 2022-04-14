Army of Fortune Gem (AFG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Army of Fortune Gem (AFG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Army of Fortune Gem (AFG) Information AOFverse aims to transform the possibilities of gaming and immersive experiences on mobile using web3 technology. The project intends to release a range of mobile games situated within an extensive metaverse. Through the incorporation of blockchain technology, AOFverse offers players a system of genuine digital ownership, aiming to promote a new wave of interactive gaming experiences. Official Website: https://aofverse.com Whitepaper: https://aofverse.gitbook.io/aofverse-metapaper-1.0/

Army of Fortune Gem (AFG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Army of Fortune Gem (AFG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.15M All-Time High: $ 0.128729 All-Time Low: $ 0.00237796 Current Price: $ 0.00615215

Army of Fortune Gem (AFG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Army of Fortune Gem (AFG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AFG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AFG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AFG's tokenomics, explore AFG token's live price!

