What is ArtCoin (AC)

ArtCoin is a Stablecoins cryptocurrency where the price is designed to be pegged to an exchange-traded assets such as artworks, painting, sculptures. All the asset are certified and inserted in the Blockchain Technology with Skillchain who is able to demonstrate without failure points who is the issuer of a certificate & crystallize it in the public distributed ledger. An artwork can be considered as a safe-haven asset, comparable to gold, capable of maintaining and increasing its own value over time, as well as making a significant diversification of the portfolio compared to the traditional financial instruments. ArtCoin is the next generation stablecoin with guaranteed value by artworks, which acquires value over time without experiencing the price fluctuations of traditional cryptocurrencies.

ArtCoin (AC) Resource Official Website

ArtCoin (AC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ArtCoin (AC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AC token's extensive tokenomics now!