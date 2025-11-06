ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.087879 24H High $ 0.092736 All Time High $ 0.108672 Lowest Price $ 0.08511 Price Change (1H) -0.27% Price Change (1D) -1.72% Price Change (7D) -11.79%

ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) real-time price is $0.089002. Over the past 24 hours, ARTDRA traded between a low of $ 0.087879 and a high of $ 0.092736, showing active market volatility. ARTDRA's all-time high price is $ 0.108672, while its all-time low price is $ 0.08511.

In terms of short-term performance, ARTDRA has changed by -0.27% over the past hour, -1.72% over 24 hours, and -11.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.55M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.78M Circulation Supply 219.70M Total Supply 256,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ARTDRA Coin is $ 19.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ARTDRA is 219.70M, with a total supply of 256000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.78M.