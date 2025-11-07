ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 19.85M
Total Supply:
$ 256.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 219.70M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 23.13M
All-Time High:
$ 0.108672
All-Time Low:
$ 0.08511
Current Price:
$ 0.090347
ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) Information

ARTDRA is a TON-based token that connects the world of combat sports with blockchain utility. The project is developed in partnership with Combat Games, an international platform that brings together fighters of different styles, ages, and skill levels. ARTDRA supports athlete development, event organization, community incentives, and future reward mechanisms. The token is used to encourage participation, fuel promotion activities, and strengthen the relationship between athletes and fans. ARTDRA aims to build a sustainable sports ecosystem where blockchain helps create real opportunities and long-term value beyond speculation.

Official Website:
https://artdra.pro/
Whitepaper:
https://tonviewer.com/EQBWRCWLXIijvKcgjjna2bWsRRP6IfVR7gNyGMsI5kQEHG8j

ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ARTDRA Coin (ARTDRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ARTDRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ARTDRA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

