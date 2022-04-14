Artemis (MIS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Artemis (MIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Artemis (MIS) Information Artemis is a multi-product DeFi Protocol built to bootstrap and incubate Harmony-based projects. Artemis aims to create forms of on-chain liquidity without sacrificing the network's decentralization through the ArtemisPad and Incubator, while offering attractive yields for risk-keen users through Artemis Earn. The MIS token is the core of Artemis Governance and will be used to ultimately govern every listing, launch and decision around the Artemis Protocol. Official Website: https://app.artemisprotocol.one/ Buy MIS Now!

Artemis (MIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Artemis (MIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 3.10M $ 3.10M $ 3.10M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 175.93 $ 175.93 $ 175.93 All-Time High: $ 6.41 $ 6.41 $ 6.41 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004491 $ 0.00004491 $ 0.00004491 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Artemis (MIS) price

Artemis (MIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Artemis (MIS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MIS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MIS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MIS's tokenomics, explore MIS token's live price!

MIS Price Prediction Want to know where MIS might be heading? Our MIS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MIS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!