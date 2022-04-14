ArtemisAI (ATAI) Tokenomics
ArtemisAI (ATAI) Information
Artemis AI aims to revolutionize the world of cryptocurrency trading. Our primary goal is to provide users with a range of crypto trading tools that assist in making better trading decisions. These tools will include market analysis, risk management, and portfolio optimization, among others.
Further, we plan to develop an AI-driven bot that tracks wallets with excellent performance records and coins likely to receive significant attention, using the trading data gathered through these tools. This AI-powered bot will quickly analyze market trends and identify potential investment opportunities to offer to our users.
The ultimate goal of Artemis AI is to enhance the efficiency and transparency of trading, supporting users in making smart, informed trading decisions. We are committed to leveraging the full potential of blockchain technology to provide a safe and trustworthy trading environment for our users.
ArtemisAI (ATAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ArtemisAI (ATAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ArtemisAI (ATAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ArtemisAI (ATAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
