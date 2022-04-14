ARTH (ARTH) Tokenomics
ARTH is a next-generation digital currency known as a valuecoin in the MahaDAO protocol. ARTH is designed to tackle the depreciation of Fiat currencies and stablecoins (like US Dollar, Euro, DAI, USDT), but at the same time remain relatively stable (unlike Gold and Bitcoin).
ARTH does this by being pegged to a basket of assets that represent strong hedges of each other; so that if one asset depreciates in buying power, the other appreciates because it acts as a hedge against the first asset, keeping the net buying power of the entire basket unchanged.
ARTH is only minted when collateral is deposited into any one of the protocol pools. This ensures that every ARTH that is minted will always have some kind of backing to ensure its stability.
ARTH is burnt when it is redeemed for its underlying collateral.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ARTH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ARTH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
