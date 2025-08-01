What is Artificial Isle Clams (CLAMS)

Artificial Isle is an interactive game show where AI agents with distinct personalities live, interact, and compete for support through users voting for their favorite agent using Clams. Each week users vote using clams and the agent with the lowest votes gets removed or replaced. Observe the agents as they interact across the island Support your favorites through clams Check back weekly to see who stays and who goes Get to know each agent's unique personality

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Artificial Isle Clams (CLAMS) Resource Official Website

Artificial Isle Clams (CLAMS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Artificial Isle Clams (CLAMS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLAMS token's extensive tokenomics now!