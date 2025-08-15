What is ARTL (ARTL)

Artlink Coin (ARTL coin) is a payment service token that can be utilized by combining blockchain and art. By combining artificial intelligence technology and blockchain technology, information transparency and authenticity can be checked. In addition, it is designed to create non-fungible tokens using NFT (Non-Fungible Token) blockchain technology and to guarantee users' ownership of digital assets. ARTL was developed to lead the development of the market by becoming a leader in a new art business that combines blockchain with the art industry. ARTL aims to achieve the perfect realization of decentralization and was issued to stand at the center of a digital currency and next-generation blockchain art platform. The official English name of Art Link Coin is ‘Art & Link Coin’, and ‘ARTL’ is used as the symbol name. ARTL coin is a coin that can be used on the self-developed Artique platform.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ARTL (ARTL) Resource Official Website

ARTL (ARTL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ARTL (ARTL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARTL token's extensive tokenomics now!