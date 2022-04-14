ARTL (ARTL) Tokenomics
Artlink Coin (ARTL coin) is a payment service token that can be utilized by combining blockchain and art. By combining artificial intelligence technology and blockchain technology, information transparency and authenticity can be checked. In addition, it is designed to create non-fungible tokens using NFT (Non-Fungible Token) blockchain technology and to guarantee users' ownership of digital assets. ARTL was developed to lead the development of the market by becoming a leader in a new art business that combines blockchain with the art industry. ARTL aims to achieve the perfect realization of decentralization and was issued to stand at the center of a digital currency and next-generation blockchain art platform. The official English name of Art Link Coin is ‘Art & Link Coin’, and ‘ARTL’ is used as the symbol name. ARTL coin is a coin that can be used on the self-developed Artique platform.
ARTL (ARTL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ARTL (ARTL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ARTL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ARTL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
