arXiv (ARXIV) Information arXiv Terminal is a series of AI agents that aims to help manking navigate and synthesize insights from the growing volume of scientific literature. The system would process research papers across different fields, identify potential connections between findings, and suggest new research directions based on patterns in existing work. By combining machine learning with knowledge representation techniques, it seeks to assist human scientists in managing information overload and discovering cross-disciplinary insights.

arXiv (ARXIV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for arXiv (ARXIV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 43.80K $ 43.80K $ 43.80K Total Supply: $ 999.84M $ 999.84M $ 999.84M Circulating Supply: $ 999.84M $ 999.84M $ 999.84M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.80K $ 43.80K $ 43.80K All-Time High: $ 0.01506677 $ 0.01506677 $ 0.01506677 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about arXiv (ARXIV) price

arXiv (ARXIV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of arXiv (ARXIV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARXIV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARXIV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARXIV's tokenomics, explore ARXIV token's live price!

ARXIV Price Prediction

