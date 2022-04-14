Aryoshin (ARY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aryoshin (ARY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aryoshin (ARY) Information Aryoshin is a CRC20 memecoin launched in May 2024 on Cronos and zkCronos, with a fixed supply of 999,999,999,999 ARY and immutable parameters, including full supply, renounced ownership, no trading fees, and no mint function. Its ecosystem extends beyond the token itself, encompassing three NFT collections (including Aryzen), a Web2 competitive module called AryzenArena integrated via the Ebisus Bay API, and a Discord bot providing off-chain reward claims. ZenFinance, the core DeFi layer, is planned to coordinate future financial interactions, giving the ARY token sustainable utility across social, gaming, and financial applications. Official Website: https://www.aryoshin.xyz/ Buy ARY Now!

Aryoshin (ARY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aryoshin (ARY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.31K $ 36.31K $ 36.31K Total Supply: $ 980.80B $ 980.80B $ 980.80B Circulating Supply: $ 980.80B $ 980.80B $ 980.80B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.31K $ 36.31K $ 36.31K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Aryoshin (ARY) price

Aryoshin (ARY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aryoshin (ARY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

ARY Price Prediction Want to know where ARY might be heading? Our ARY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

