ARYZE eGBP Price (EGBP)
ARYZE eGBP (EGBP) is currently trading at 1.34 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EGBP to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of ARYZE eGBP to USD was $ -0.026469475805307.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ARYZE eGBP to USD was $ +0.0255091780.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ARYZE eGBP to USD was $ -0.0120796980.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ARYZE eGBP to USD was $ +0.0106771595058616.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.026469475805307
|-1.93%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0255091780
|+1.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0120796980
|-0.90%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0106771595058616
|+0.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of ARYZE eGBP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.61%
-1.93%
-1.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ARYZE eGBP Digital Cash is a stablecoin backed by government-issued assets. ARYZE Digital Cash is inspired by cash and the promise of Central Bank Digital Currencies.
|1 EGBP to VND
₫35,262.1
|1 EGBP to AUD
A$2.0502
|1 EGBP to GBP
￡0.9782
|1 EGBP to EUR
€1.139
|1 EGBP to USD
$1.34
|1 EGBP to MYR
RM5.6414
|1 EGBP to TRY
₺54.739
|1 EGBP to JPY
¥196.98
|1 EGBP to ARS
ARS$1,740.258
|1 EGBP to RUB
₽106.865
|1 EGBP to INR
₹117.4644
|1 EGBP to IDR
Rp21,612.9002
|1 EGBP to KRW
₩1,861.0992
|1 EGBP to PHP
₱76.5676
|1 EGBP to EGP
￡E.64.7086
|1 EGBP to BRL
R$7.2494
|1 EGBP to CAD
C$1.8492
|1 EGBP to BDT
৳162.877
|1 EGBP to NGN
₦2,055.2116
|1 EGBP to UAH
₴55.61
|1 EGBP to VES
Bs179.56
|1 EGBP to CLP
$1,293.1
|1 EGBP to PKR
Rs379.488
|1 EGBP to KZT
₸721.59
|1 EGBP to THB
฿43.4428
|1 EGBP to TWD
NT$40.2536
|1 EGBP to AED
د.إ4.9178
|1 EGBP to CHF
Fr1.072
|1 EGBP to HKD
HK$10.5056
|1 EGBP to AMD
֏513.5952
|1 EGBP to MAD
.د.م12.06
|1 EGBP to MXN
$25.1786
|1 EGBP to PLN
zł4.891
|1 EGBP to RON
лв5.8156
|1 EGBP to SEK
kr12.8238
|1 EGBP to BGN
лв2.2378
|1 EGBP to HUF
Ft454.6888
|1 EGBP to CZK
Kč28.1668
|1 EGBP to KWD
د.ك0.4087
|1 EGBP to ILS
₪4.5292