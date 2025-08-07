AscendEx Price (ASD)
AscendEx (ASD) is currently trading at 0.0210825 USD with a market cap of $ 15.68M USD. ASD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of AscendEx to USD was $ +0.00131503.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AscendEx to USD was $ +0.0090500173.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AscendEx to USD was $ -0.0000034638.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AscendEx to USD was $ -0.000317488530257687.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00131503
|+6.65%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0090500173
|+42.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000034638
|-0.01%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000317488530257687
|-1.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of AscendEx: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.47%
+6.65%
+2.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. BTMX does not in any way represent any shareholding, participation, right, title, or interest in the Foundation, the Distributor its affiliates, or any other company, enterprise or undertaking, nor will BMAX entitle token holders to any promise of fees, dividends, revenue, profits or investment returns, and are not intended to constitute securities in Singapore or any relevant jurisdiction. BTMX may only be utilised on BitMax, and ownership of BTMX carries no rights, express or implied, other than the right to use BTMX as a means to enable usage of and interaction within BitMax. BTMX would also function as the economic incentive to incentivise users to participate in the BitMax ecosystem. Users of BitMax and/or holders of BTMX which did not actively participate will not receive any BTMX incentives. The Distributor which issues and sells BTMX shall be an affiliate of the Foundation. The limit of 10 billion BMAX is strictly imposed without any further increase. The users can obtain BTMX through the "Trading Mining" model and are eligible to receive BTMX incentives based on the trade volume of their user account. BTMX can also be purchased on the exchange under the pairs of BTMX /BTC, BTMX /USDT.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ASD to VND
₫554.7859875
|1 ASD to AUD
A$0.032256225
|1 ASD to GBP
￡0.01560105
|1 ASD to EUR
€0.017920125
|1 ASD to USD
$0.0210825
|1 ASD to MYR
RM0.08896815
|1 ASD to TRY
₺0.857425275
|1 ASD to JPY
¥3.0991275
|1 ASD to ARS
ARS$28.072402875
|1 ASD to RUB
₽1.6866
|1 ASD to INR
₹1.849989375
|1 ASD to IDR
Rp345.6146988
|1 ASD to KRW
₩29.2405842
|1 ASD to PHP
₱1.205919
|1 ASD to EGP
￡E.1.0212363
|1 ASD to BRL
R$0.11511045
|1 ASD to CAD
C$0.028883025
|1 ASD to BDT
৳2.55562065
|1 ASD to NGN
₦32.137952175
|1 ASD to UAH
₴0.8736588
|1 ASD to VES
Bs2.69856
|1 ASD to CLP
$20.450025
|1 ASD to PKR
Rs5.962131
|1 ASD to KZT
₸11.286094725
|1 ASD to THB
฿0.68180805
|1 ASD to TWD
NT$0.630999225
|1 ASD to AED
د.إ0.077372775
|1 ASD to CHF
Fr0.016866
|1 ASD to HKD
HK$0.1652868
|1 ASD to MAD
.د.م0.190374975
|1 ASD to MXN
$0.3921345
|1 ASD to PLN
zł0.07716195
|1 ASD to RON
лв0.091708875
|1 ASD to SEK
kr0.202602825
|1 ASD to BGN
лв0.035207775
|1 ASD to HUF
Ft7.200306225
|1 ASD to CZK
Kč0.4444191
|1 ASD to KWD
د.ك0.0064301625
|1 ASD to ILS
₪0.07210215