Ash Token Price (ASH)
Ash Token (ASH) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ASH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ASH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASH price information.
During today, the price change of Ash Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ash Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ash Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ash Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+27.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+11.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+73.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ash Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.17%
+27.54%
+77.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"There are between 2 million and 10 million living species on our planet today. Between 10,000 and 100,000 are becoming extinct each year, mostly due to human-induced changes to the environment. The area of primary forest worldwide has decreased by over 80 million hectares since 1990, a surface with the approximate combined area of Germany and France. 91% of the world’s human and animal population is exposed to unhealthy levels of pollution. If the rate of global warming, primarily caused by human-induced emissions of heat-trapping gasses, continues to rise along its current trajectory by the end of the century, we could very well be struggling to survive in a world raked by intense hurricanes, alternating droughts and floods, and cut-throat competition for food, water, and natural resources. The ASH Token is a platform for funding sustainable business initiatives that aim to eliminate pollution from the global environment and drive the adoption of cleaner energy sources. It is a governance and utility token that empowers holders to decide how the funds raised from the token sale and transaction fees are used to fund environmentally conscious companies and technologies that have a global impact. The ASH Token is owned by the entity called the Ash Environmental DAO, which is registered in the State of Wyoming, USA with ID number 2021-001064366. The DAO is a network of ASH Token holders with no central governing body, but a set of rules encoded on the blockchain. Companies with green technologies which get funded by the ASH Token will be required to distribute 10-20% of their net profit to the token holders by buying back equivalent amounts of tokens and holding for 5-years"
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Ash Token (ASH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASH token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ASH to VND
₫--
|1 ASH to AUD
A$--
|1 ASH to GBP
￡--
|1 ASH to EUR
€--
|1 ASH to USD
$--
|1 ASH to MYR
RM--
|1 ASH to TRY
₺--
|1 ASH to JPY
¥--
|1 ASH to ARS
ARS$--
|1 ASH to RUB
₽--
|1 ASH to INR
₹--
|1 ASH to IDR
Rp--
|1 ASH to KRW
₩--
|1 ASH to PHP
₱--
|1 ASH to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ASH to BRL
R$--
|1 ASH to CAD
C$--
|1 ASH to BDT
৳--
|1 ASH to NGN
₦--
|1 ASH to UAH
₴--
|1 ASH to VES
Bs--
|1 ASH to CLP
$--
|1 ASH to PKR
Rs--
|1 ASH to KZT
₸--
|1 ASH to THB
฿--
|1 ASH to TWD
NT$--
|1 ASH to AED
د.إ--
|1 ASH to CHF
Fr--
|1 ASH to HKD
HK$--
|1 ASH to AMD
֏--
|1 ASH to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ASH to MXN
$--
|1 ASH to PLN
zł--
|1 ASH to RON
лв--
|1 ASH to SEK
kr--
|1 ASH to BGN
лв--
|1 ASH to HUF
Ft--
|1 ASH to CZK
Kč--
|1 ASH to KWD
د.ك--
|1 ASH to ILS
₪--