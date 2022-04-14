Ash Token (ASH) Tokenomics
Ash Token (ASH) Information
"There are between 2 million and 10 million living species on our planet today. Between 10,000 and 100,000 are becoming extinct each year, mostly due to human-induced changes to the environment. The area of primary forest worldwide has decreased by over 80 million hectares since 1990, a surface with the approximate combined area of Germany and France. 91% of the world’s human and animal population is exposed to unhealthy levels of pollution. If the rate of global warming, primarily caused by human-induced emissions of heat-trapping gasses, continues to rise along its current trajectory by the end of the century, we could very well be struggling to survive in a world raked by intense hurricanes, alternating droughts and floods, and cut-throat competition for food, water, and natural resources. The ASH Token is a platform for funding sustainable business initiatives that aim to eliminate pollution from the global environment and drive the adoption of cleaner energy sources. It is a governance and utility token that empowers holders to decide how the funds raised from the token sale and transaction fees are used to fund environmentally conscious companies and technologies that have a global impact. The ASH Token is owned by the entity called the Ash Environmental DAO, which is registered in the State of Wyoming, USA with ID number 2021-001064366. The DAO is a network of ASH Token holders with no central governing body, but a set of rules encoded on the blockchain. Companies with green technologies which get funded by the ASH Token will be required to distribute 10-20% of their net profit to the token holders by buying back equivalent amounts of tokens and holding for 5-years"
Ash Token (ASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ash Token (ASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ash Token (ASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ash Token (ASH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ASH's tokenomics, explore ASH token's live price!
ASH Price Prediction
Want to know where ASH might be heading? Our ASH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.