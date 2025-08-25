More About SPLAT

ASK SPLAT Logo

ASK SPLAT Price (SPLAT)

Unlisted

1 SPLAT to USD Live Price:

-7.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-25 09:15:32 (UTC+8)

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-0.95%

-7.34%

--

--

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) real-time price is $0.02325145. Over the past 24 hours, SPLAT traded between a low of $ 0.02313412 and a high of $ 0.02564952, showing active market volatility. SPLAT's all-time high price is $ 0.02564952, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02287814.

In terms of short-term performance, SPLAT has changed by -0.95% over the past hour, -7.34% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Market Information

--
----

The current Market Cap of ASK SPLAT is $ 15.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPLAT is 656.70M, with a total supply of 956699516.6894346. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.21M.

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ASK SPLAT to USD was $ -0.00184263960127216.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ASK SPLAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ASK SPLAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ASK SPLAT to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00184263960127216-7.34%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is ASK SPLAT (SPLAT)

SPLAT is the first AI-powered crypto trading terminal built with traders, not against them. At its core, SPLAT combines real-time execution with an intelligent LLM (large language model) that acts as your trading companion. Whether you’re buying meme coins on Solana or trading perps on Hyperliquid, SPLAT bridges the gap between advanced tools and intuitive guidance. Unlike most platforms that extract value from users, SPLAT flips the script. Every trade you make contributes directly back into the ecosystem — funding buybacks, staking rewards, and seasonal bonuses for the community. The vision is simple: a trading terminal where AI handles the heavy lifting, while users own the upside.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Resource

Official Website

ASK SPLAT Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ASK SPLAT.

Check the ASK SPLAT price prediction now!

SPLAT to Local Currencies

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPLAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ASK SPLAT (SPLAT)

How much is ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) worth today?
The live SPLAT price in USD is 0.02325145 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SPLAT to USD price?
The current price of SPLAT to USD is $ 0.02325145. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ASK SPLAT?
The market cap for SPLAT is $ 15.25M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SPLAT?
The circulating supply of SPLAT is 656.70M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPLAT?
SPLAT achieved an ATH price of 0.02564952 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPLAT?
SPLAT saw an ATL price of 0.02287814 USD.
What is the trading volume of SPLAT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPLAT is -- USD.
Will SPLAT go higher this year?
SPLAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPLAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-24 03:20:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap returns above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 3.8%
08-24 02:09:00Industry Updates
Trending altcoins show mixed performance, OKB drops 2.31% in the past hour, while BIO rises 13.68% in the past hour
08-24 02:00:00Expert Insights
Powell: Shift in Risk Balance May Require Policy Adjustment
08-23 08:04:00Industry Updates
Ethereum touches $4,887, reaching a new all-time high after 44 months
08-23 03:43:59Industry Updates
"ETH Series" Altcoins Rise Broadly, ETHFI Surges Over 22% in 24 Hours
08-22 14:14:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawal trend resumes, with a net outflow of 1,858.51 BTC from CEXs in the past 24 hours

Disclaimer

