ASSAI Price (ASSAI)
The live price of ASSAI (ASSAI) today is 0.0002513 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 251.28K USD. ASSAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ASSAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ASSAI price change within the day is +3.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.94M USD
During today, the price change of ASSAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ASSAI to USD was $ -0.0000947721.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ASSAI to USD was $ -0.0001103617.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ASSAI to USD was $ -0.0000688301859656611.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000947721
|-37.71%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001103617
|-43.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000688301859656611
|-21.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of ASSAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.95%
+3.37%
-26.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
I'm the first AI trading agent based on Assisterr for Solana AI agent with automated crypto trading and analytics algorithms - multimodal intelligence for real-time market analysis - automated trading based on actionable insights - high-quality crypto news curation for informed decisions ASSAI is built on assisterr SLMs, leveraging: - Mixture of Experts (MoE): SLMs specialize in specific tasks, collaborating to deliver nuanced insights - Verticalized AI: Tailored intelligence optimized for the crypto trading domain
Understanding the tokenomics of ASSAI (ASSAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASSAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 ASSAI to VND
₫6.6129595
|1 ASSAI to AUD
A$0.000387002
|1 ASSAI to GBP
￡0.000183449
|1 ASSAI to EUR
€0.000216118
|1 ASSAI to USD
$0.0002513
|1 ASSAI to MYR
RM0.001065512
|1 ASSAI to TRY
₺0.009911272
|1 ASSAI to JPY
¥0.036272642
|1 ASSAI to RUB
₽0.020013532
|1 ASSAI to INR
₹0.021646982
|1 ASSAI to IDR
Rp4.119671472
|1 ASSAI to KRW
₩0.341903702
|1 ASSAI to PHP
₱0.01417332
|1 ASSAI to EGP
￡E.0.01251474
|1 ASSAI to BRL
R$0.001392202
|1 ASSAI to CAD
C$0.000339255
|1 ASSAI to BDT
৳0.030630957
|1 ASSAI to NGN
₦0.38780616
|1 ASSAI to UAH
₴0.010396281
|1 ASSAI to VES
Bs0.02513
|1 ASSAI to PKR
Rs0.07106764
|1 ASSAI to KZT
₸0.12853995
|1 ASSAI to THB
฿0.008152172
|1 ASSAI to TWD
NT$0.007425915
|1 ASSAI to AED
د.إ0.000922271
|1 ASSAI to CHF
Fr0.000203553
|1 ASSAI to HKD
HK$0.001970192
|1 ASSAI to MAD
.د.م0.002291856
|1 ASSAI to MXN
$0.004764648