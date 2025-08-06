What is ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ)

Assdaq is a community driven initiative to rival traditional finance by flipping the Nasdaq. It brings like-minded individuals together via memetics and a sense community. It is a project that is not just a meme but actually a movement token. Assdaq's intent is to grab the attention of everyone in the web3 space quickly through its memetics and bring them swiftly together through something everyone can agree on.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) Resource Official Website

ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASSDAQ token's extensive tokenomics now!