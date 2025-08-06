ASSDAQ Price (ASSDAQ)
ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) is currently trading at 0.007772 USD with a market cap of $ 7.77M USD. ASSDAQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ASSDAQ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASSDAQ price information.
During today, the price change of ASSDAQ to USD was $ +0.00090706.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ASSDAQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ASSDAQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ASSDAQ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00090706
|+13.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ASSDAQ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+8.56%
+13.21%
+133.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Assdaq is a community driven initiative to rival traditional finance by flipping the Nasdaq. It brings like-minded individuals together via memetics and a sense community. It is a project that is not just a meme but actually a movement token. Assdaq's intent is to grab the attention of everyone in the web3 space quickly through its memetics and bring them swiftly together through something everyone can agree on.
Understanding the tokenomics of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASSDAQ token's extensive tokenomics now!
