Discover key insights into AssetMantle (MNTL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

AssetMantle (MNTL) Information

AssetMantle is a multi-tenant NFT marketplace framework that enables creators and collectors to securely mint, own, and trade digital assets on its fast-finality blockchain.

The AssetMantle no-code toolset enables creators to create customized assets and marketplaces in a permission-less manner.

Collectors can own the assets minted across these marketplaces and compatible chains in a singular wallet that can be transacted with minimal gas and a lower carbon footprint.

Built on the interNFT standard, AssetMantle implements an end-to-end stack of open-source modular tools that developers can modify to fit advanced use cases.

The objective of AssetMantle is to provide a platform that enables a diverse set of NFTs use cases that extend beyond arts and collectibles and can potentially change the representation of rights and ownership of real-world assets like real estate and other commodities.

Mantle (MNTL) is the token for the AssetMantle ecosystem.