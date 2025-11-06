aster dog Price (ADOG)
-1.03%
-2.95%
+8.11%
+8.11%
aster dog (ADOG) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ADOG traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ADOG's all-time high price is $ 0.00372484, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, ADOG has changed by -1.03% over the past hour, -2.95% over 24 hours, and +8.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of aster dog is $ 480.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ADOG is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 480.64K.
During today, the price change of aster dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aster dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aster dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aster dog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-77.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Fourmeme Successfully Launches Its First Aster Trading Pair: $ADOG
In an exciting development for the crypto community, Fourmeme has successfully launched its first Aster trading pair: $ADOG. This marks a significant milestone for the project, showcasing both its commitment to innovation and its growing influence within the meme coin ecosystem. The listing of $ADOG on the Aster DEX (Decentralized Exchange) is not just a technical accomplishment—it’s a signal of growing adoption and the beginning of a new chapter for both Fourmeme and Aster.
Fourmeme, a community-driven meme token project, has been gaining attention for its unique approach to combining decentralized finance (DeFi) culture with viral internet trends. With a focus on humor, creativity, and user engagement, Fourmeme aims to stand out in the crowded meme coin space. The decision to launch $ADOG as its first trading pair on Aster reflects a strategic move to build early momentum on a fast-emerging blockchain network.
Aster, known for its speed, low transaction costs, and scalability, provides the perfect environment for a meme coin like $ADOG to thrive. The launch of the $ADOG/Aster pair allows users to trade seamlessly and with minimal fees, making it attractive for early adopters, casual traders, and the crypto-curious. It also highlights Fourmeme’s intention to build on emerging technologies rather than relying solely on legacy chains.
The $ADOG token itself is themed around the classic “doge” meme, but with a futuristic and community-oriented twist. Holders of $ADOG can expect more than just memes and speculative value. The Fourmeme roadmap includes community rewards, staking, NFT integrations, and even future utility within upcoming mini-games and metaverse experiences.
The launch has generated significant buzz on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Discord, where the Fourmeme community is actively expanding. Many see this move as the beginning of a new wave of meme-based projects that are not just for fun, but also feature serious tech and strong community values.
With this first successful trading pair, Fourmeme has proven its capability to execute on its promises. If the $ADOG launch is any indication, this is a project to watch closely as the meme coin narrative continues to evolve in Web3.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-05 17:18:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
