Aster INU (ASTERINU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00319134 $ 0.00319134 $ 0.00319134 24H Low $ 0.00690285 $ 0.00690285 $ 0.00690285 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00319134$ 0.00319134 $ 0.00319134 24H High $ 0.00690285$ 0.00690285 $ 0.00690285 All Time High $ 0.00785063$ 0.00785063 $ 0.00785063 Lowest Price $ 0.00038863$ 0.00038863 $ 0.00038863 Price Change (1H) -11.61% Price Change (1D) -35.45% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Aster INU (ASTERINU) real-time price is $0.00377148. Over the past 24 hours, ASTERINU traded between a low of $ 0.00319134 and a high of $ 0.00690285, showing active market volatility. ASTERINU's all-time high price is $ 0.00785063, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00038863.

In terms of short-term performance, ASTERINU has changed by -11.61% over the past hour, -35.45% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aster INU (ASTERINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.66M$ 3.66M $ 3.66M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.70M$ 3.70M $ 3.70M Circulation Supply 980.00M 980.00M 980.00M Total Supply 990,000,000.0 990,000,000.0 990,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aster INU is $ 3.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASTERINU is 980.00M, with a total supply of 990000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.70M.