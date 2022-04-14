Aster Staked CAKE (ASCAKE) Information

Astherus is a multi-asset liquidity hub dedicated to maximizing the real yield of crypto assets. Through its real yield layer AstherusEarn, native onchain perpetual DEX AstherusEX and its USDF stablecoin, Astherus enhances the utility of digital assets and empowers DeFi users to achieve sustainable returns.

Through high-yield DeFi strategies, CeDeFi strategies, native rewards and ecosystem yield, AstherusEarn offers secure and lucrative options across multiple assets. The AstherusEX perp DEX and ALP liquidity pool offers onchain perpetual trading and LP rewards. The USDF stablecoin is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions and convertible with USDT at a 1:1 ratio. Aimed at attracting and harnessing USDT liquidity, USDF mints on Astherus generates the highest airdrop points and staked USDF offers additional yield.