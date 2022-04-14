Aster Staked USDF (ASUSDF) Tokenomics
Aster is a decentralized perpetual exchange built for everyone. It offers MEV-free, one-click trading with up to 1001x leverage in Simple Mode, and full-featured, pro-grade tools in Pro Mode. Backed by YZi Labs, Aster is building the future of DeFi: fast, flexible, and community-first.
asUSDF is a liquid staking derivative of the Aster-issued USDF stablecoin. It accrues APY from delta-neutral strategies and funding rates. It also accrues Au points for the Aster token airdrop.
Aster Staked USDF (ASUSDF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Aster Staked USDF (ASUSDF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASUSDF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASUSDF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
