Aster Staked USDF (ASUSDF) Information

Aster is a decentralized perpetual exchange built for everyone. It offers MEV-free, one-click trading with up to 1001x leverage in Simple Mode, and full-featured, pro-grade tools in Pro Mode. Backed by YZi Labs, Aster is building the future of DeFi: fast, flexible, and community-first.

asUSDF is a liquid staking derivative of the Aster-issued USDF stablecoin. It accrues APY from delta-neutral strategies and funding rates. It also accrues Au points for the Aster token airdrop.