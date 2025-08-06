Astera USD Price (ASUSD)
Astera USD (ASUSD) is currently trading at 1.002 USD with a market cap of $ 12.07M USD. ASUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ASUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Astera USD to USD was $ +0.00183402.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Astera USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Astera USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Astera USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00183402
|+0.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Astera USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
+0.18%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
asUSD is an autonomous stablecoin that solves the stablecoin trilemma through innovative Facilitator architecture. Unlike traditional stablecoins that rely on manual governance, asUSD uses modular smart contracts called Facilitators that can mint and burn tokens autonomously for specific use cases while maintaining perfect risk isolation. The system features predictive interest rate management that anticipates price deviations before they occur, Algorithmic Market Operations (AMOs) for unlimited liquidity provision, and multi-chain functionality without bridge risks. asUSD serves as infrastructure-grade money for DeFi, enabling sophisticated credit markets, automated liquidity provision, and seamless integration across protocols. Each Facilitator operates independently with mathematical constraints that prevent overissuance, creating a scalable system that maintains stability and security while enabling infinite use case expansion.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Astera USD (ASUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ASUSD to VND
₫26,367.63
|1 ASUSD to AUD
A$1.54308
|1 ASUSD to GBP
￡0.7515
|1 ASUSD to EUR
€0.86172
|1 ASUSD to USD
$1.002
|1 ASUSD to MYR
RM4.22844
|1 ASUSD to TRY
₺40.76136
|1 ASUSD to JPY
¥147.294
|1 ASUSD to ARS
ARS$1,341.35736
|1 ASUSD to RUB
₽80.13996
|1 ASUSD to INR
₹87.9756
|1 ASUSD to IDR
Rp16,426.22688
|1 ASUSD to KRW
₩1,393.60164
|1 ASUSD to PHP
₱57.57492
|1 ASUSD to EGP
￡E.48.4968
|1 ASUSD to BRL
R$5.511
|1 ASUSD to CAD
C$1.37274
|1 ASUSD to BDT
৳122.1939
|1 ASUSD to NGN
₦1,529.76342
|1 ASUSD to UAH
₴41.7834
|1 ASUSD to VES
Bs126.252
|1 ASUSD to CLP
$967.932
|1 ASUSD to PKR
Rs283.84656
|1 ASUSD to KZT
₸538.99584
|1 ASUSD to THB
฿32.43474
|1 ASUSD to TWD
NT$30.03996
|1 ASUSD to AED
د.إ3.67734
|1 ASUSD to CHF
Fr0.8016
|1 ASUSD to HKD
HK$7.85568
|1 ASUSD to MAD
.د.م9.1182
|1 ASUSD to MXN
$18.75744
|1 ASUSD to PLN
zł3.69738
|1 ASUSD to RON
лв4.38876
|1 ASUSD to SEK
kr9.68934
|1 ASUSD to BGN
лв1.68336
|1 ASUSD to HUF
Ft344.55774
|1 ASUSD to CZK
Kč21.2925
|1 ASUSD to KWD
د.ك0.30561
|1 ASUSD to ILS
₪3.4569