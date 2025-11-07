Asteroid Bot (ASTEROIDBOT) Tokenomics
Asteroid Bot is a decentralized Telegram trading bot built on the BNB Chain that connects directly to Aster Perpetuals (Perps), using asterdex.com api
It enables users to open, manage, and close perpetual positions through Telegram, while keeping full custody of their assets. The bot automatically generates a personal BNB wallet and links an individual Aster API key for every user, ensuring secure and permissionless access to trading. Asteroid Bot also supports native BNB deposits into the Aster Treasury, displays real-time wallet and Perps balances, and allows one-tap position management. Its goal is to simplify on-chain derivatives trading by combining Web3 automation and a user-friendly Telegram interface.
Asteroid Bot (ASTEROIDBOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Asteroid Bot (ASTEROIDBOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASTEROIDBOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASTEROIDBOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
