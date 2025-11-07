Asteroid Bot is a decentralized Telegram trading bot built on the BNB Chain that connects directly to Aster Perpetuals (Perps), using asterdex.com api

It enables users to open, manage, and close perpetual positions through Telegram, while keeping full custody of their assets. The bot automatically generates a personal BNB wallet and links an individual Aster API key for every user, ensuring secure and permissionless access to trading. Asteroid Bot also supports native BNB deposits into the Aster Treasury, displays real-time wallet and Perps balances, and allows one-tap position management. Its goal is to simplify on-chain derivatives trading by combining Web3 automation and a user-friendly Telegram interface.