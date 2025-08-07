What is Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROID)

Asteroid Shiba is inspired by a real-life event where a Shiba Inu plush toy named "Asteroid" served as a zero-gravity indicator during the Polaris Dawn mission. This connection to space travel gives it a narrative that's both whimsical and grounded in a tangible event, differentiating it from other meme coins which might rely solely on internet culture or celebrity endorsements. The coin's mascot, the zero-gravity Shiba Inu, was designed by a young cancer survivor, Liv Perrotto, adding a layer of emotional connection and human interest story that's rare in the crypto space. This backstory not only provides a unique selling point but also a community rallying point.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROID) Resource Official Website

Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROID) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROID) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASTEROID token's extensive tokenomics now!