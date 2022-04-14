Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROID) Tokenomics
Asteroid Shiba is inspired by a real-life event where a Shiba Inu plush toy named "Asteroid" served as a zero-gravity indicator during the Polaris Dawn mission. This connection to space travel gives it a narrative that's both whimsical and grounded in a tangible event, differentiating it from other meme coins which might rely solely on internet culture or celebrity endorsements.
The coin's mascot, the zero-gravity Shiba Inu, was designed by a young cancer survivor, Liv Perrotto, adding a layer of emotional connection and human interest story that's rare in the crypto space. This backstory not only provides a unique selling point but also a community rallying point.
Understanding the tokenomics of Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROID) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASTEROID tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASTEROID tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.