AstraDex AI (ADEX) Information AstraDEX AI is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform that leverages AI technology to make cryptocurrency trading simpler and smarter. It provides users with full control over their digital assets, ensuring security and transparency. With advanced AI tools and user-friendly features, AstraDEX AI is designed to help traders - whether beginners or experts - navigate decentralized finance (DeFi) with confidence. Official Website: https://astradex.ai Whitepaper: https://docs.astradex.ai Buy ADEX Now!

AstraDex AI (ADEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AstraDex AI (ADEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.09M $ 1.09M $ 1.09M All-Time High: $ 0.226396 $ 0.226396 $ 0.226396 All-Time Low: $ 0.02178538 $ 0.02178538 $ 0.02178538 Current Price: $ 0.051828 $ 0.051828 $ 0.051828 Learn more about AstraDex AI (ADEX) price

AstraDex AI (ADEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AstraDex AI (ADEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ADEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ADEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ADEX's tokenomics, explore ADEX token's live price!

